DETROIT — Cleveland's Jake Bauers hit for the cycle, and the Indians routed the Detroit Tigers 13-4 on Friday night after scoring eight runs in the fourth inning.

Bauers singled and tripled in that inning. He also hit a double in the second and a two-run homer in the eighth, becoming the first Cleveland player to hit for the cycle since Rajai Davis did it at Toronto on July 2, 2016.

Leonys Martin's three-run homer highlighted Cleveland's eight-run fourth. The Indians sent 13 men to the plate that inning, turning a 3-2 deficit into a 10-3 advantage. The first six batters of the inning reached base.

Adam Plutko (3-1) allowed two earned runs and five hits in six innings for Cleveland. He walked one and struck out six.

Ryan Carpenter (1-4) threw 92 pitches but only lasted three-plus innings. He allowed six earned runs, eight hits and four walks.

Miguel Cabrera and Brandon Dixon hit consecutive homers for Detroit in the second.

NATIONALS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Max Scherzer struck out 10 in seven innings, Anthony Rendon and Howie Kendrick homered and Washington beat Arizona.

Scherzer (5-5) leads the National League with 136 strikeouts. He gave up two runs and three hits, including home runs by Carson Kelly and Nick Ahmed.

The Nationals scored three times in the third off Robbie Ray (5-4) on an RBI double by Trea Turner, a sacrifice fly from Victor Robles and a run-scoring single by Juan Soto.

Ahmed homered in the fifth to pull Arizona with 3-2.

Rendon and Kendrick hit solo home runs in the sixth, and Washington added two more in the seventh on Robles' RBI single and Rendon's sacrifice fly.

PIRATES 11, MARLINS 0

MIAMI (AP) — Steven Brault scattered eight hits over six innings, and Pittsburgh stopping a seven-game slide by routing Miami.

Brault (3-1) was hit on his left leg by Starlin Castro's line drive in the first, but it didn't seem to affect him very much. The left-hander struck out six and walked none. He also went 2 for 2 at the plate.

Colin Moran drove in a career-high five runs with two singles and a homer and Bryan Reynolds had a career-best four hits for the Pirates, who got their first win since June 6 against Atlanta. They finished with 18 hits, matching a season high.

The Pirates broke it open with a four-run fifth off Trevor Richards (3-7). He allowed five runs and 11 hits in five innings.

CARDINALS 9, METS 5, 2ND GAME

CARDINALS 5, METS 4, 1ST GAME

NEW YORK (AP) — Dexter Fowler hit a go-ahead, three-run homer moments after Paul DeJong's tying shot in the eighth inning, and St. Louis beat New York to sweep an odd double feature.

Earlier, DeJong helped the Cardinals complete a rally that started the night before, grounding an RBI single against Edwin Díaz in the 10th inning of a win. The series opener Thursday was suspended following 8 1/2 innings, right after Harrison Bader drove in the tying run with a two-out double off Díaz in the rain. It took St. Louis 18 minutes to complete the victory.

DeJong tied the late game at 5 with a leadoff homer against Jeurys Familia (2-1). After a double by Yadier Molina and a walk by Bader, Fowler drove a ball into the visiting bullpen in center.

Familia gave New York its major league-leading 16th blown save. He was booed loudly after striking out pitcher John Gant (6-0) to end the inning.

Mets starter Steven Matz homered and also singled. The left-hander pitched six innings, allowing four runs (three earned) and three hits while striking out six.

Kolten Wong added a leadoff homer for the Cardinals in the ninth.

RANGERS 7, REDS 1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Roughned Odor hit his fourth career grand slam, Delino DeShields singled and drove in a run during a reunion with his dad, and Texas rode its bullpen to victory over Cincinnati.

Odor's homer off Wandy Peralta highlighted a game full of Rangers moments that included Elvis Andrus' second theft of home on the back end of a double steal.

DeShields was participating in a game with his father — Reds first base coach Delino — for the first time in the majors. He singled off Tyler Mahle (2-7) to start a two-run rally in the first inning, scored a run and added a sacrifice fly.

The Rangers went with a bullpen day. Brett Martin (1-0) got his first major league win as four Rangers relievers combined on a five-hitter. Drew Smyly pitched the last three for his first save.