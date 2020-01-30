It’s been two and a half years since Minnesotan Alec Smith died as of a result of insulin rationing, his mother said Thursday. And legislation to help people struggling with the spiking cost of the drug was first introduced 673 days ago, Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman said.

Diabetes advocates, Democratic legislators and Gov. Tim Walz gathered Wednesday to present the latest version of a bill they plan to push during the legislative session that starts Feb. 11. The deaths of Minnesotans who could not afford their insulin prompted multiple high-profile calls for action at the State Capitol in recent years. But public discussions in previous sessions, followed by months of closed-door deal making, have failed to produce an aid program.

DFL lawmakers said they want to pass their bill, which they described as a compromise, early in the session. But proposals traded between Democrats and Republicans working behind closed doors paint a picture of entrenched differences.

In the past couple weeks, the two sides traded different outlines for an insulin affordability program. From eligibility rules to the process for getting emergency insulin — and most critically, the financial role drug manufacturers will be required to play — the two sides’ proposals remain far apart.

Democrats have added elements of the GOP plan into the latest bill they are proposing. The DFL emergency plan would require aid applicants to show they are legal residents of Minnesota and add a long-term program for insulin assistance, both GOP ideas.

“How many more have to die before something gets done to reduce the skyrocketing price of insulin? How many more people are going to suffer long-term complications from rationing?” said Alec’s mother Nicole Smith-Holt, who has been a leading voice on the issue in Minnesota.

At the end of the last session’s budget negotiations, state leaders dropped a plan to help people get access to an affordable short-term supply of insulin. It was a harsh blow for diabetes advocates who had repeatedly highlighted how a monthlong supply of the drug they depend on to survive can cost hundreds of dollars — a price tag that has climbed astronomically in recent years.

Both Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, and Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, said at the end of last session that they hoped a deal could be reached in the 2020 session.

In the meantime, a work group with senators, representatives and members of Walz’s staff have tried to smooth out differences. Apart from one public hearing, efforts to reach a compromise have occurred in private since the last legislative session ended in May. The start of a new session will likely trigger a more public process, as lawmakers and advocates debate the merits of bills at committee meetings.

Sen. Eric Pratt, R-Prior Lake, the key Republican in the closed-door negotiations, was not immediately available for comment Thursday on the DFL proposal.

Walz said that as the negotiations take place in public, Republicans will have to “tell the public why the saintly manufacturers of insulin are being taken prey by these advocates and these Democrats. That’s going to be our argument.”