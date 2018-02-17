CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Tyus Battle overcame a poor shooting game by scoring six points in the final 86 seconds, and the Syracuse Orangemen's stingy zone helped them beat Miami 62-55 Saturday.

Syracuse limited the Hurricanes to a season-low 34 percent shooting, and Miami was often forced into bad shots at long range, going 7 for 31 (23 percent) from beyond the arc.

The Orangemen (18-9, 7-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) have won three of their past four road games. Miami (18-8, 7-7) lost at home for the second time this week, and has dropped three games in a row overall.

Battle sank a 3-pointer for 57-51 lead, and he added three free throws in final 40 seconds. The sophomore guard, who came into the game averaging 20.2 points, shot 4 for 14 and scored 13 points.

Frank Howard had 18 points and six assists to lead the Orangemen, who shot 48 percent. Oshae Brissett added 16 points and 12 rebounds. Both played 40 minutes, as did Battle.

Chris Lykes led Miami with 14 points and four assists. Lonnie Walker IV scored 12 but fouled out.

Syracuse held Miami scoreless for six minutes during a 15-0 run early in the second half to lead 40-28. Hurricanes coach Jim Larranaga needed three timeouts during the drought, but they soon answered with a 9-0 burst to tie the game at 45.

The Orange then scored seven consecutive points, including five by Howard, and led the rest of the way.

The Hurricanes missed 12 of their first 14 shots, played more than 12 minutes before they made a two-point basket and fell behind 16-9. But Miami then began to penetrate the zone more effectively, and the score at halftime was 25-all.

The Hurricanes fell to 4-10 at home all-time against Syracuse.

BREAKTHROUGH BASKET

Miami's Anthony Lawrence missed 13 consecutive shots over a two-game span before scoring on a drive midway through the second half.

BIG PICTURE

The Orangemen split games in South Florida this season. They lost to Kansas in the Hoophall Miami Invitational on Dec. 2.

The Hurricanes are 2-3 without star guard Bruce Brown, sidelined by a left foot injury. He's expected to return early next month.

UP NEXT

Syracuse: Plays host to No. 14 North Carolina on Wednesday.

Miami: Plays at Notre Dame on Monday.