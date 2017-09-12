Gallery: This Sept. 6, 2017 photo provided by the Dutch Defense Ministry shows storm damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, in St. Maarten. Irma cut a path of devastation across the northern Caribbean, leaving thousands homeless after destroying buildings and uprooting trees. Significant damage was reported on the island that is split between French and Dutch control.

Gallery: Mika Flores sleeps on a couch in the lobby of the Element Hotel during Hurricane Irma in Miami, Sept. 10, 2017.

Gallery: A crane atop a high-rise under construction in downtown Miami collapsed Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, amid strong winds from Hurricane Irma. The crane collapsed in a bayfront area filled with hotels and high-rise condo and office buildings, near AmericanAirlines Arena, according to a tweet from the City of Miami.

Gallery: Sailboats moored near Watson Island ride out the winds and waves as Hurricane Irma passes by, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Miami Beach, Fla.

Gallery: Residents float down a flooded street in Havana atop a large piece of styrofoam, after the passing of Hurricane Irma in Cuba, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. The powerful storm ripped roofs off houses, collapsed buildings and flooded hundreds of miles of coastline after cutting a trail of destruction across the Caribbean.There were no immediate reports of deaths in Cuba, a country that prides itself on its disaster preparedness, but authorities were trying to restore power and clear roads. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Gallery: People move through flooded streets in Havana after the passage of Hurricane Irma, in Cuba, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. The powerful storm ripped roofs off houses, collapsed buildings and flooded hundreds of miles of coastline after cutting a trail of destruction across the Caribbean. Cuban officials warned residents to watch for even more flooding over the next few days. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Gallery: People walk out on to what is normally four feet of water in Old Tampa Bay, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Hurricane Irma, and an unusual low tide pushed water out almost hundreds of yards. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Gallery: This photo provided by Michael Sechler shows a stranded manatee in Manatee County, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. The mammal was stranded after waters receded from the Florida bay as Hurricane Irma approached.

Gallery: Palm Bay officer Dustin Terkoski walks over debris from a two-story home at Palm Point Subdivision in Brevard County after a tornado touched down on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. (Red Huber, Orlando Sentinel/TNS) ORG XMIT: 1210761

Gallery: John Krowzow, 74, is desperate to check out his home in Corkscrew Woodland, a park with 640 senior mobile home units in Estero, Fla. Their homes were okay, but water surrounded them. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times/TNS) ORG XMIT: 1210761 ORG XMIT: MIN1709101856115419

Gallery: Courtney Vega, 12, of Miami, Fla., sits on a cot while staying at the Red Cross Hurricane Irma Disaster Shelter at the ASU Acadome in Montgomery, Ala., on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. (Albert Cesare/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP)

Gallery: Samantha Belk says goodbye to her maltese, Gardolf until after the hurricane in a locker room at John Hopkins Middle School on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The school filled classrooms and hallways with people evacuating before Hurricane Irma makes landfall. The shelter welcomes people from the area with pets and those with special needs. Owners were told as the tropical storm winds began to say goodbye to their pets until after the hurricane Irma was over. (Eve Edelheit/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Gallery: From left, firefighters Dohnovan Simpson and Jacob McGovern carry Dolores Gevaza, 83, across the courtyard in the rain at John Hopkins Middle School on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The school filled classrooms and hallways with people evacuating before Hurricane Irma makes landfall. (Eve Edelheit/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Gallery: Two men walk their bicycle along a flooded street on the waterfront of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., as Hurricane Irma passes through on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Gallery: A vehicle drives on flooded Brickell Avenue in Miami on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, as Hurricane Irma passes. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Gallery: A person walks through a street lined with debris and fallen trees as Hurricane Irma passes through Naples, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Gallery: Debris lines a street in Naples, Fla., in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. Florida Gov. Rick Scott says there's damage across the state caused by Hurricane Irma and it's still too dangerous for residents to go outside or return from evacuation.

Gallery: Meghan August leaves the Germain Arena, which was used as an evacuation shelter for Hurricane Irma, which passed through yesterday, in Estero, Fla., Monday.

Gallery: A sinking boat is surrounded by debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma at Sundance Marine in Palm Shores, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017

Gallery: Sunken yachts flounder in a marina following Hurricane Irma in the Brickell area of Miami, Fla., Sept. 11, 2017. Still vast in size, Irma was downgraded to a tropical storm, but was capable of hurricane-force gusts as it headed toward Georgia, leaving millions of people in Florida were without power.

Gallery: Neighbors help each other clear their road of debris in Kissimmee, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, as residents begin to clean up after Hurricane Irma plowed through the state.

Gallery: Kelly McClenthen returns Monday to see the flood damage to her home with her boyfriend, Daniel Harrison, in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Bonita Springs, Fla.

Gallery: A patient is evacuated by boat from the St. Vincent's Medical Center after floodwaters from Hurricane Irma covered the first floor of the hospital in Jacksonville, Fla. Monday.

Gallery: A Florida Highway Patrol trooper inspects a closed segment of Interstate 4, near State Road 434, in Longwood, Fla. on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, after a portion of the interstate highway northeast of Orlando washed away during Hurricane Irma's passing through central Florida on Sunday night.

Gallery: Firefighters check on Kelly McClenthen, who returned to check on the damage to her flooded home, in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Bonita Springs, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.

Gallery: Debris sits from a sailboat that crashed and smashed at the Dinner Key Marina in Miami, on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.

Gallery: A boat lies secured in a canal between homes and flooded streets in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in Key Largo, Fla.

Gallery: This image released by the Monroe County Board of County Commissioners shows debris along the Overseas Highway in the Florida Keys, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. Recovery along the island chain continues after Hurricane Irma made landfall on Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane then.

MIAMI — Residents were allowed to return Tuesday to some islands in the hurricane-hit Florida Keys as officials pieced together the scope of Irma's destruction and aid rushed into the drenched and debris-strewn state.

It has been difficult to get detailed information on the condition of island chain where Irma first came ashore over the weekend because communication and access were cut off by the storm's arrival as a Category 4 hurricane. But displaced residents and business owners from Key Largo, Tavernier and Islamorada near the mainland were allowed to return for their first glimpse of the damage Tuesday morning.

People from the Lower Keys faced a longer wait with a roadblock in place where the highway to farther-away islands was washed out by the storm. Road repairs were promised in the coming days.

After flying over the Keys Monday, Florida Gov. Rick Scott described overturned mobile homes, washed-ashore boats and rampant flood damage.

"It's devastating," he said.

A Navy aircraft carrier was due to anchor off Key West to help in search-and-rescue efforts. Drinking water supplies in the Keys were cut off, fuel was running low and all three hospitals in the island chain were shuttered.

Larry Dimas surveyed his destroyed trailer, which he rents out to others, in Immokalee, Fla. Nobody was inside when it was hit.

Elsewhere, areas such as Tampa Bay had braced for the worst but emerged with what appeared to be only modest damage.

Early Tuesday, the remnants of Irma were blowing through Alabama and Mississippi after drenching Georgia.

Key West resident Laura Keeney was waiting in a Miami hotel until it was safe to return home, and she was anxious to hear more about her apartment complex. Her building manager told her there was flooding there, but further updates were hard to come by because power and cell phone service have been down on the island.

"They told me there is definitely water in the downstairs apartment, which is me," said Keeney, who works as a concierge at the Hyatt hotel in Key West.

A stunning 13 million Florida residents were without electricity — two-thirds of the state's residents — as sweltering tropical heat returned across the peninsula following the storm. In a parting blow to the state, the storm caused record flooding in the Jacksonville area that forced dozens of rescues on Monday. It also caused flooding and outages in Georgia and South Carolina as it moved inland.

School was canceled in communities around Georgia, and more than 1.2 million customers there were without power Tuesday morning.

Six deaths in Florida have been blamed on Irma, along with three in Georgia and one in South Carolina. At least 35 people were killed in the Caribbean.

More than 180,000 people huddled in shelters in Florida, and officials warned it could take weeks for electricity to be restored to everyone.

During its march up Florida's west coast, Irma swamped homes, uprooted trees and flooded streets.

Around the Tampa-St. Petersburg area, where Irma rolled through early Monday, damage appeared modest. And the governor said effects on the southwest coast, including in Naples and Fort Myers, was not as bad as feared.

Still, Scott predicted that recovery could take a long time in many areas.

"I know for our entire state, especially the Keys, it's going to be a long road," he said.

He said the Navy dispatched the USS Iwo Jima, USS New York and the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln to help with relief efforts.

The Keys are linked by 42 bridges that have to be checked for safety before motorists can be allowed in, officials said. County officials placed a roadblock around Mile Marker 74 just before Sea Oates Beach, but said crews were working to restore U.S. 1 as quickly as possible.

In the Jacksonville area, close to the Georgia line, storm surge brought some of the worst flooding ever seen there, with at least 46 people pulled from swamped homes. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office warned residents along the St. Johns River to evacuate Monday as floodwaters rose.

Paul Johnson and Shonda Brecheen spent Sunday night in a house they're remodeling in the San Marco neighborhood of Jacksonville after working late on a remodeling project. Jonhson woke up Monday morning, looked out the window and saw boats passing by where cars used to drive in the neighborhood near the river.

They managed to push his truck through standing water to a nearby parking lot to dry out, but he's worried about damage to the swamped vehicle.

"I'm 32, I've lived here most of my life, and I've never seen anything like that," he said.