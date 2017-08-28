Gallery: Wind-blown rain pelted palm trees as Hurricane Harvey made landfall Friday night in Corpus Christi, Texas, as a dangerous Category 4 storm. Harvey has the potential for up to 3 feet of rain, 125-mph winds and 12-foot storm surges.

Gallery: A traffic signal toppled by the winds of Hurricane Harvey lies in an intersection of downtown Corpus Christi, Texas, on Saturday.

Gallery: Tony Buchanan and Myava Buchanan, who evacuated from Aransas Pass, Texas, look out at the heavy rains and strong winds during Hurricane Harvey from a hotel in Corpus Christi.

Gallery: Cattle stand Saturday in a field flooded by Hurricane Harvey outside of Rockport, Texas. Officials reported heavy building and tree damage in Port Aransas and in Rockport.

Gallery: A laundromat's machines sit exposed in the elements after Hurricane Harvey ripped through Rockport, Texas, on Saturday.

Gallery: A trailer home sits on its side after Hurricane Harvey ripped through in Rockport, Texas, on Saturday.

Gallery: The roof of a gas station sits in flood waters in the wake of Hurricane Harvey on Saturday in Aransas Pass, Texas.

Gallery: Miguel Debernardis cleans up debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey on Saturday in Katy, Texas.

Gallery: Jennifer Bryant looks over the debris where her family business once stood in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey on Saturday in Katy, Texas.

Gallery: An RV destroyed during Hurricane Harvey lies on State Highway 188, outside of Rockport, Texas, on Saturday.

Gallery: Dave McGrew looks into the cabin of an 18-wheeler that was flipped on its side on Highway 59 West as Hurricane Harvey hit the Central Gulf Coast Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Texas. Mcgrew stopped while on his way to check on his family in Victoria, Texas.

Gallery: Jeff Page rides his bike past a hotel damaged during Hurricane Harvey in Rockport, Texas, Aug. 26, 2017. Rockport, a coastal city of about 10,000, was in the hurricane�s path when it came ashore late Friday.

Gallery: A mobile park is destroyed after Hurricane Harvey landed in the Coast Bend area on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Port Aransas, Texas. The National Hurricane Center has downgraded Harvey from a Category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm. Harvey came ashore Friday along the Texas Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm with 130 mph winds, the most powerful hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.

Gallery: Antonio Barron, right, looked back to his girlfriend, Melissa Rocha, as they ran through the street during a band of heavy rain from Hurricane Harvey on Saturday.

Gallery: Michael Scott uses his smartphone to livestream the rain and storm surge of Hurricane Harvey from the 59th Street rock groin in Galveston, Texas on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.

Gallery: Julio Ostio sits in an inflatable swan as he floats down 16th Street near Strand Street in Galveston, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, as he texts friends during a break in the rain from Hurricane Harvey.

Gallery: A couple strolls along the shore in McFaddin Beach, Texas on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, as storm clouds build on the horizon the day after Hurricane Harvey made land, battering the gulf communities near Corpus Christi. Rains and wind are still expected to impact the Southeast Texas region in the coming days.

Gallery: Felicia Murphy and her children, from left: Harmony, 9, Selah, 8, and Craig, 7, brave rains to return home to see the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey in Rockport, Texas, Aug. 26, 2017. A fierce Category 4 hurricane when it struck here on Friday night, Harvey by Saturday had eased into a tropical storm expected to dump as much as three feet of rain on the area.

Gallery: People walk past a boat storage facility that was damaged by Hurricane Harvey on Saturday in Rockport, Texas.

Gallery: A large boat storage facility teeters on the brink of collapse after being ripped apart by Hurricane HarveyTexas in Rockport, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.

Gallery: A damaged car sat outside a heavily damaged apartment complex in Rockport, Texas, on Saturday after Hurricane Harvey came on shore in the area.

Gallery: Wanda Carpenter hugged her 7-year-old daughter Samantha at the Fulton 4-5 Learning Center on Saturday after waiting out Hurricane Harvey in Fulton, Texas.

Gallery: Mikhail Bachynsky hugs her dog Lily after they were rescued from their home Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in the Friendswood area of Houston. Neighbors with boats are using their personal boats to rescue Friendswood stranded by flooding.

Gallery: Boats are washed up on shore at the Bayfront Pavilion Park after Hurricane Harvey hit Port Lavaca, Texas on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017.

Gallery: A boat lays on it's side almost completely underwater after Hurricane Harvey hit a harbor in Port Lavaca, Texas, on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017.

Gallery: This Saturday Aug. 26, 2017 photo shows remains from a fire that broke out late Friday evening during Hurricane Harvey in in Victoria, Texas.

Gallery: Lucas Garcia walks out of his home in Refugio, Texas on Aug. 26, 2017. Garcia and other family members rode out Hurricane Harvey in a single room in their home

Gallery: In this Aug. 26, 2017 photo, Harold Nubles searches through what is left of his barbecue truck in Refugio, Texas, that was destroyed by Hurricane Harvey.

Gallery: Spring resident Crystal Hawthorne calls to her father Charles as she and her family evacuate from her home in the Timber Lakes/Timber Ridge subdivision on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, on Glen Loch Drive in Spring, Texas. Crystal, her husband and their three children evacuated from their home which was flooded with about two feet of water.

Gallery: A family evacuates their Meyerland home in Houston, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. Rescuers answered hundreds of calls for help Sunday as floodwaters from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey rose high enough to begin filling second-story homes, and authorities urged stranded families to seek refuge on their rooftops.

Gallery: Jeff Thornton, a lifelong resident of Rockport, Texas, looks at an uprooted oak tree while cleaning up debris left by Hurricane Harvey, Aug. 26, 2017. At least five deaths and more than a dozen injuries were reported by Sunday morning in the aftermath of Harvey, the hurricane that tore across the Gulf Coast of Texas starting Friday. (Tamir Kalifa/The New York Times)

Gallery: Rains floods the Interstate 45 feeder road between Galveston and La Marque after a stormy night on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017 in La Marque, Texas. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Gallery: Neighbors are using their personal boats to rescue flooded Friendswood residents Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Friendswood, Texas. (Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Gallery: Wilford Martinez, bottom, grabs the median as he is rescued from his flooded car along Interstate 610 in floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas.

Gallery: Wilford Martinez, right, is rescued from his flooded car along Interstate 610 in floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas.

Gallery: Wilford Martinez, right, waits to be rescued by Harris County Sheriff's Department Richard Wagner after his car got stuck in floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas.

Gallery: Two woman walk in heavy rain as they evacuate floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas.

Gallery: Two kayakers try to beat the current pushing them down an overflowing Brays Bayou along S. Braeswood in Houston, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. Rescuers answered hundreds of calls for help Sunday as floodwaters from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey climbed high enough to begin filling second-story homes, and authorities urged stranded families to seek refuge on their rooftops.

Gallery: An official climbs through a window as he checks home damaged by Hurricane Harvey, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Rockport, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Gallery: In this photo provided by the Rosenberg Police Department water rushes from a large sinkhole on Highway FM 762 in Rosenberg, Texas, near Houston, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. Police say the sinkhole has opened on the Texas highway as Tropical Storm Harvey dumps more rain on the region. (Rosenberg Police Department via AP)

Gallery: Rescue workers and civilians wait for emergency crews in Houston, Aug. 27, 2017. On Sunday the powerful system, now called tropical storm Harvey, pounded the region with torrential rains, and the National Weather Service forecasts rainfall of 15 to 25 inches through Friday, with as much as 50 inches in a few areas.

Gallery: Felipe Grande removes his two dogs from his apartment at Bayou Parc at Oak Forest, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston. The remnants of Hurricane Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground.( Marie D. De Jesus / Houston Chronicle )/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Gallery: People push a stalled pickup to through a flooded street in Houston, after Tropical Storm Harvey dumped heavy rains Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. The remnants of Hurricane Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Gallery: A man helps a woman in floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. The remnants of Hurricane Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Gallery: Neighbors used their personal boats to rescue Jane Rhodes, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Friendswood, Texas. Harvey made landfall in Texas on Friday night as the strongest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade. By Saturday afternoon it had been downgraded into a tropical storm, but it had dumped over a dozen inches of rain on some areas and forecasters were warning that it could cause catastrophic flooding in the coming days. (Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Gallery: Michael Lugo, the Argyle assistant fire chief, center, and Lt. Javier Quiroga, right, of the Brownsville Fire Department, talk with a first responders task force about plans for a medical evacuation of patients in Victoria, Texas, Aug. 26, 2017. The evacuation was called as Harvey, the hurricane that tore across the Gulf Coast of Texas starting Friday, continued to cover the area Saturday night.

Gallery: Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls and Lucas Wu lift Ethan Wu into an airboat as they are evacuated from rising waters from Tropical Storm Harvey, at the Orchard Lakes subdivision on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in unincorporated Fort Bend County, Texas.

Gallery: A building's interior is left exposed from a storm in Rockport, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. Tropical Storm Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into the nationís fourth-largest city Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground and overwhelmed rescuers who could not keep up with the constant calls for help.

Gallery: Zar Wade-Gledhill and his wife Karina carry their belongings from their flooded office along Clear Lake in Seabrook, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, after floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey inundated the area.

Gallery: Joe Townsend carries Lola to shore after his family was rescued from Clear Creek flood waters in League City, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017.

Gallery: Dogs owned by Sam Speights walk over their Hurricane Harvey damaged home, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Rockport, Texas. Speights, and the dogs, tried to stay in his home during the storm but had to move to other shelter after his lost his roof and back wall.

Gallery: Sam Speights tries to hold back tears while holding his dogs and surveying the damage to his home in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Rockport, Texas. Speights tried to stay in his home during the storm but had to move to other shelter after his home lost its roof and back wall.

Gallery: People walk along the road to board Metro buses to be taken to a shelter at the GRB Convention Center, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston. The remnants of Hurricane Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground.

Gallery: Volunteers bring a load of passengers rescued from the opposite bank of Clear Creek to FM 518 in League City, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017.

Gallery: Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls, left, helps Mumtaz Kara and her husband, Tarmohamed Kara, far right, from rising waters from Tropical Storm Harvey, in the Orchard Lakes subdivision on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in unincorporated Fort Bend County, Texas.

Gallery: Janice Hypolite is helped out of flood waters by her son Canan Hypolite, right, and neighbor Mark Goins, rear, after her home in League City, Texas was flooded, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017.

Gallery: Police officers bring a family to dry land as they wait for an amphibious vehicle to pick them up in Houston, Aug. 27, 2017. On Sunday, Harvey, now a tropical storm, pounded the region with torrential rains, and the National Weather Service forecasts rainfall of 15 to 25 inches through Friday, with as much as 50 inches in a few areas.

Gallery: George Huntoon helps Monica Aizpurua and her daughter Tristan Aizpurua to a boat in Houston, Aug. 27, 2017. On Sunday, Harvey, now a tropical storm, pounded the region with torrential rains, and the National Weather Service forecasts rainfall of 15 to 25 inches through Friday, with as much as 50 inches in a few areas.

Gallery: Celeste Johnston and her dog are evacuated from their Dickinson, Texas, home on Keith and Dell Corder's boat Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, after floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey inundated the area. Johnston said she moved into her home in Dickinson a month ago.

Gallery: Hard rain starts to fall after Monica Aizpurua and her son Jose are rescued by boat from their home in Houston, Aug. 27, 2017. On Sunday, Harvey, now a tropical storm, pounded the region with torrential rains, and the National Weather Service forecasts rainfall of 15 to 25 inches through Friday, with as much as 50 inches in a few areas.

Gallery: People walk among stalled cars in a neighborhood flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas.

Gallery: The Jones family and friends walk through a deluge along I-610, escaping their flooded Houston home on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, as Tropical Storm Harvey continues to cause major flooding throughout Southeast Texas.

Gallery: A man floats past a truck submerged on a freeway flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, near downtown Houston. The remnants of Hurricane Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground.

Gallery: A car is submerged on a freeway flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, near downtown Houston, Texas. The remnants of Hurricane Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston on Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground.

Gallery: Evacuees wade down a flooded section of Interstate 610 as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston. The remnants of Hurricane Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Gallery: Tyler Kassager helps to move a boat after being picked up in Dickinson, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. Kassager, his wife, three children and two dogs had to evacuate their home after floodwaters from remnants of Tropical Storm Harvey inundated the area.

Gallery: Precinct 6 Deputy Constables Sgt. Paul Fernandez, from left, Sgt. Michael Tran and Sgt. Radha Patel rescue an elderly woman from rising water on North MacGregor Way, near Brays Bayou, after heavy rains from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston.

Gallery: Houston Police SWAT officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son Aiden after rescuing them from their home surrounded by floodwaters Sunday.

HOUSTON — Officials released more water from Houston-area reservoirs overwhelmed by Harvey early Monday in a move aimed at protecting the city's downtown from devastating floods but that could still endanger thousands of homes, even as the nation's fourth-largest city braced for more rain.

Harvey, which made landfall late Friday as a Category 4 hurricane and has lingered dropping heavy rain as a tropical storm, sent devastating floods pouring into Houston on Sunday. The rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground and overwhelmed rescuers who could not keep up with the constant calls for help.

Residents living near the Addicks and Barker reservoirs — that were designed to prevent flooding in downtown Houston — were warned Sunday that a controlled release from both reservoirs would cause additional street flooding that could spill into homes. Rising water levels and continuing rain was putting pressure on the dams that could cause a failure without the release. Harris and Fort Bend county officials advised residents to pack their cars Sunday night and wait for daylight Monday to leave.

"The idea is to prepare ... pack up what you need and put it in your vehicle and when the sun comes up, get out," said Jeff Lindner, a meteorologist for the Harris County Flood Control District. "And you don't have to go far, you just need to get out of this area."

The Army Corps of Engineers started the reservoir releases before 2 a.m. Monday — ahead of schedule — because water levels were increasing dramatically at a rate of more than six inches (15 centimeters) per hour, a Corps spokesman Jay Townsend said. The timetable was moved up to prevent more homes from being flooded, Townsend said.

Meanwhile, officials in Fort Bend County, Houston's southwestern suburbs, late Sunday issued widespread mandatory evacuation orders along the Brazos River levee districts. County officials were preparing for the river to reach major flood stages late Sunday. County Judge Robert Herbert said at a news conference that National Weather Service officials were predicting that the water could rise to 59 feet (18 meters), three feet (90 centimeters) above 2016 records and what Herbert called an "800-year flood level." Herbert said that amount of water would top the levees and carries a threat of levee failure.

Wilford Martinez, right, is rescued from his flooded car by Harris County Sheriff's Department Richard Wagner in Houston on Sunday.

On Sunday, incessant rain covered much of Houston in turbid, gray-green water and turned streets into rivers navigable only by boat. In a rescue effort that recalled the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, helicopters landed near flooded freeways, airboats buzzed across submerged neighborhoods and high-water vehicles plowed through water-logged intersections. Some people managed with kayaks or canoes or swam.

Volunteers joined emergency teams in pulling people from their homes or from the water. The flooding was so widespread that authorities had trouble pinpointing the worst areas. They urged people to get on top of their houses to avoid becoming trapped in attics and to wave sheets or towels to draw attention to their location.

Judging from federal disaster declarations, the storm has so far affected about a quarter of the Texas population, or 6.8 million people in 18 counties. It was blamed in at least two deaths.

As the water rose, the National Weather Service issued another ominous forecast: Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches (1.3 meters) of rain. That would be the highest amount ever recorded in Texas.

Some areas have already received about half that amount. Since Thursday, South Houston recorded nearly 25 inches (63 centimeters), and the suburbs of Santa Fe and Dayton got 27 inches (69 centimeters).

"The breadth and intensity of this rainfall is beyond anything experienced before," the National Weather Service said in a statement.

Average rainfall totals will end up around 40 inches (1 meter) for Houston, weather service meteorologist Patrick Burke said.

The director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Brock Long, predicted that the aftermath of the storm would require FEMA's involvement for years.

"This disaster's going to be a landmark event," Long said.

Rescuers had to give top priority to life-and-death situations, leaving many affected families to fend for themselves. And several hospitals in the Houston area were evacuated due to the rising waters.

It was not clear how many people were plucked from the floodwaters. Up to 1,200 people had to be rescued in Galveston County alone, said Mark Henry, the county judge, the county's top administrative post.

Houston's George R. Brown Convention Center was quickly opened as a shelter. It was also used as a shelter for Katrina refugees in 2005.

Gillis Leho arrived there soaking wet. She said she awoke Sunday to find her downstairs flooded. She tried to move some belongings upstairs, then grabbed her grandchildren.

"When they told us the current was getting high, we had to bust a window to get out," Leho said.

Some people used inflatable beach toys, rubber rafts and even air mattresses to get through the water to safety. Others waded while carrying trash bags stuffed with their belongings and small animals in picnic coolers.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said authorities had received more than 2,000 calls for help, with more coming in. He urged drivers to stay off roads to avoid adding to the number of those stranded.

"I don't need to tell anyone this is a very, very serious and unprecedented storm," Turner told a news conference. "We have several hundred structural flooding reports. We expect that number to rise pretty dramatically."

The deteriorating situation was bound to provoke questions about the conflicting advice given by the governor and Houston leaders before the hurricane. Gov. Greg Abbott urged people to flee from Harvey's path, but the Houston mayor issued no evacuation orders and told everyone to stay home.

The governor refused to point fingers on Sunday.

"Now is not the time to second-guess the decisions that were made," Abbott, a Republican, said at a news conference in Austin. "What's important is that everybody work together to ensure that we are going to, first, save lives and, second, help people across the state rebuild."

The mayor, a Democrat, defended his decision, saying there was no way to know which parts of the city were most vulnerable.

"If you think the situation right now is bad, and you give an order to evacuate, you are creating a nightmare," Turner said, citing the risks of sending the city's 2.3 million inhabitants onto the highways at the same time.

The Coast Guard deployed five helicopters and asked for additional aircraft from New Orleans.

The White House announced that President Donald Trump would visit Texas on Tuesday. He met Sunday by teleconference with top administration officials to discuss federal support for response and recovery efforts.

The rescues unfolded a day after Harvey settled over the Texas coastline. The system weakened Saturday to a tropical storm. By early Monday, Harvey had shifted a little closer to Texas, hovering about 20 miles (30 kilometers) east of Victoria, with sustained winds of about 40 mph (65 kph). The National Hurricane Center said it continued to edge in a southeasterly direction at 3 mph (4.8 kph).

Harvey was the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in 13 years and the strongest to strike Texas since 1961's Hurricane Carla, the most powerful Texas hurricane on record.