, -- Juan Batista hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the DSL D-backs2 to a 4-2 win over the DSL Brewers on Wednesday.
The single by Batista came in the midst of a three-run inning and gave the DSL D-backs2 a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Juan Padron scored on a forceout.
The DSL Brewers went up 2-1 when Victor Maria hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Victor Vargas in the eighth.
Eduardo Perez (1-2) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Dantel Ramirez (4-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.
This story was generated by Automated Insights ( http://www.automatedinsights.com ) using data from and in cooperation with MLB Advanced Media and Minor League Baseball, http://www.milb.com
