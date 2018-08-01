, -- Juan Batista hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the DSL D-backs2 to a 4-2 win over the DSL Brewers on Wednesday.

The single by Batista came in the midst of a three-run inning and gave the DSL D-backs2 a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Juan Padron scored on a forceout.

The DSL Brewers went up 2-1 when Victor Maria hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Victor Vargas in the eighth.

Eduardo Perez (1-2) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Dantel Ramirez (4-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

