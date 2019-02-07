If the reaction Tuesday among Lynx fans to Maya Moore's decision to sit out the 2019 season to focus on her faith and off-court aspirations was a mix of disappointment that they won't see her play and respect for her convictions, the sentiment among fellow players was pretty much 100 percent on the respect side.

Scanning social media shows the pull Moore has as one of the greatest players of all time and the understanding a lot of fellow greats have regarding life beyond basketball.

From Moore's former UConn teammate Tina Charles: "The people in our society who may have the least means are the most vulnerable & if we don't protect and fight for the most vulnerable in our community then what kind of community are we? Looking forward to your next chapter my friend."

From two-time NBA MVP and three-time champion Stephen Curry: "So much Respect for this @MooreMaya. God Bless."

Read Michael Rand's blog at startribune.com/randball. michael.rand@startribune.com.