If "Charade"-era Stanley Donen had dropped acid at a history of modern art exhibition after viewing a James Bond film, the prompted reverie might resemble Eastern European animator Milorad Krstíc's voluptuously trippy, wildly original art-theft romp "Ruben Brandt, Collector."

An acrobatic, larkish globe-trotting adventure about paintings and psychotherapy that defies easy categorization save inclusion on any adult animation fan's must-see list, it's full of slinky, colorful pleasures and wittily referential joie de vivre.

Seeing as Krstíc's movie is built around a man suffering from nightmares in which great artists' works attack him, the Slovenian-born, Hungary-based filmmaker is cheeky enough to suggest his version of the cure for fear of art is the luxe cinematic thrills of elegantly designed chases, capers and sensuality. Krstíc's template is art-thief confection dipped in a savory coating of mind-bending, noirish mystery, but imagined with techniques both hand-drawn and computer-generated.

Ruben (voiced by Iván Kamarás) is a bespectacled psychotherapist whose dreams typically involve a figure from a famous painting — Manet's reclining Olympia, Duveneck's whistling lad, Bazille's Renoir portrait — trying to kill him.

In the waking world, Ruben's specialty is treating artistic souls, especially those who run afoul of the law. A ravishing, gymnastically gifted cat burglar named Mimi (voiced by Gabriella Hámori) enters his life as a patient. Wanting to repay him in kind for the help he offers, she recruits a few of his other larcenously talented patients to pilfer from the world's great galleries (the Uffizi, the Louvre, etc.) the 13 specific works that torment Ruben's subconscious.

The sneak-and-grab scheme draws pursuers, including a mobster out for the reward and a movie-obsessed art-crimes investigator we first encounter chasing Mimi's red Benz through the streets of Paris in a dynamic and flirtatious sequence equal parts Frankenheimer and French New Wave. A later action sequence has the choreography chops of a George Miller multivehicle ripsnorter.

Ruben Brandt, Collector ★★★½ out of 4 stars Rating: R for violence and nude images.

Art/movie citations dot Krstić's sumptuous frames beyond the protagonist's name blend (Rubens, Rembrandt). The drawings of the humans suggest the surrealist two-dimensionality of Picasso by way of Joan Miró. Characters might run across a recognizable De Chirico landscape or sit for a street portrait that becomes a Modigliani. Alfred Hitchcock's silhouette makes a particularly funny cameo, and if you listen carefully to the chanteuse in a swanky club where ex-Cold War enemies converge, you'll hear cabaret versions of Radiohead and Britney Spears. Krstic's cultural cocktail blend is, if anything, diverse.

It's probably asking too much that "Ruben Brandt, Collector" sustain its pop-art ebullience across its entire running time. But the dips are hardly depressions, and there's nearly always a frisky detail to enjoy or virtuosic tableau to bathe in, all of it augmented wonderfully by an appealing score. Mostly, though, Krstíc, whose background encompasses set design and sculpture, painting and photography, has shown everybody how to throw down the first-feature gauntlet at the age of 66: with Warhol's holstered "Elvis I & II" facing down our hero and declaring, "Draw!"