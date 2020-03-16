– Major League Baseball’s season officially will not start on time.

Commissioner Rob Manfred issued a statement Monday saying the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation that there not be gatherings of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks meant baseball games would not be played through at least that time frame.

That would mean May 16 or later.

Spring training camps have been closed.

Twins officials left Fort Myers and headed back to Minnesota on Monday. Players are also free to head home.

MLB’s statement said, “The Clubs remain committed to playing as many games possible when the season begins.”

The Twins’ 162 game season was supposed to begin on March 26 in Oakland.

The shortest baseball season was in 1981 when a strike limited most teams to 107 games.

The Twins played 113 games in 1994 before a strike ended the season on Aug. 11. When play resumed in 1995, teams played 144 games.