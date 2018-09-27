WUHAN, China — Ashleigh Barty and Wang Qiang both reached the semifinals at the Wuhan Open on Thursday.
Barty, last year's runner-up, won four of the last five games to beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4. Wang defeated Olympic champion Monica Puig 6-3, 6-1 to become the first Chinese player to reach the semifinals in the event's five-year history.
Barty is now 5-1 in quarterfinals matches this year, her only loss coming at Eastbourne to eventual champion Caroline Wozniacki. She will next face Aryna Sebalenka, who defeated 2016 runner-up Dominika Cibulkova 7-5, 6-3.
Wang broke Puig six times and saved seven of the eight break points she faced. She will next face Anett Kontaveit, who beat Katerina Siniakova 6-4, 6-4.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.