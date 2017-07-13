– Bartolo Colon’s first attempt at resurrecting his major league career got off to a bumpy start Thursday night.

Signed by the Twins to a minor league deal last week, the 44-year-old former Cy Young Award winner gave up four runs, all earned, in 3⅔ innings for Class AAA Rochester against Lehigh Valley.

He struck out five and walked two, giving up four hits — all for extra bases, including a home run to Phillies top prospect J.P. Crawford.

The pregame plan was for the 44-year-old Colon to go five innings or 75 pitches, whichever came first. He left after tossing 76 pitches, 50 for strikes. His fastball topped out at 88 miles per hour.

Colon struggled through a 24-pitch first inning where he gave up back-to-back doubles after getting the first two outs. He walked the first two batters in the fourth before a two-run double contributed to his exit.

Colon hadn’t pitched since going only four innings at San Diego on June 28. That was his final outing for the Atlanta Braves, who designated him for assignment after he went 2-8 with an 8.14 ERA in 13 starts this season.

If and when he arrives to the Twins, it would be his 10th major league team in 20 seasons. One factor in Colon’s pursuit of returning to the majors is his quest of becoming Latin America’s winningest pitcher. The Dominican Republic native is eight victories shy of Juan Marichal’s record 243.

Colon became the oldest player to appear in the International League since 49-year-old Jamie Moyer pitched for Norfolk in 2012.

Colon was an All-Star last season with the Mets, when he went 15-8 with a 3.43 ERA. He signed a one-year, $12.5 million deal with Atlanta last offseason. The Braves let him go after his early-season struggles, and after he cleared waivers, the Twins aggressively pursued him through his agent, Mitch Frankel.

“Once he cleared waivers our interest was piqued,” Twins General Manager Thad Levine said. “When you can add a high-caliber individual like Bartolo, you don’t pass up that opportunity.”

The Mets also showed interested in Colon, but they weren’t offering him a guaranteed spot in their starting rotation. The Twins are looking at him as their No. 5 starter, but they don’t have a timetable for his call-up.

“When you’re dealing with a veteran of his [Colon] stature, we’re looking for him to give us guidance,” Levine said of a potential promotion. “We made the decision to help fill out our pitching depth. We used more pitchers in the first half of the season than we desired, but that’s the nature of the game.”

The Twins employed 27 pitchers, including 10 starters, in the first half of the season.

“[Colon] has become one of the best pitchability guys in the last six or seven years,” Levine said. “This is a guy we are going to be talking about for decades.”

Rochester manager Mike Quade managed Colon 20 years ago in the Dominican Winter League. He remembered him as a hard-throwing Cleveland Indians prospect.

“Those people that have watched him the last several years carve people up with his command may have no idea he was 96, 97 [miles per hour] and higher,” Quade said. “He was a hard-throwing farm boy from the Dominican.

“The amazing thing for me is there is a lot of guys with good arms that can never make that transition. I’m always impressed who can make the adjustment, who can now lean on the soft game more than they had to is remarkable stuff. The fact that he is still competing is amazing.”