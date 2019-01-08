It’ll soon be three months since 13-year-old Jayme Closs disappeared from her rural Wisconsin home after someone fatally shot her parents in the middle of the night, a mystery that has haunted the region ever since.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald announced Monday that authorities will hold a news conference Jan. 15, on the three-month anniversary of the Oct. 15 case, to provide an update on the investigation.

“At this time this remains an active case and we will provide you as much information as possible at that time without jeopardizing the case,” Fitzgerald wrote in an e-mail.

Authorities have repeatedly asked the public for clues on where Jayme might be, and who might have brought harm to the family and why, saying they are still searching for an explanation and a motive — still desperately searching for the girl.

Dispatchers received a 911 call from the Closs residence early in the morning and arrived at the house — located about 2 miles outside the city of Barron — within four minutes to find 46-year-old Denise Closs and 56-year-old James Closs dead. Jayme, who was ruled out as a suspect early in the investigation, had vanished.

Fitzgerald said Monday that authorities at the news conference will share “updates and some new things” but that they are still seeking tips and significant leads on the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Barron County tip line at 855-744-3879 or e-mail jaymetips@co.barron.wi.us.

Pam Louwagie