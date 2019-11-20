MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says he is running for a fifth term in office.

Barrett announced his re-election campaign Wednesday at a development in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood.

The Journal Times reports Barrett struck a unifying tone in his announcement. The Democrat says he wants to focus on bringing more jobs, housing and early education to Milwaukee in a fifth term.

Barrett was first elected in 2004. His July campaign finance reports indicated he had more than $800,000 cash on hand, far outpacing his challengers.

His top two challengers, Alderman Tony Zielinski and State Sen. Lena Taylor, have sharply criticized Barrett's record.

Earlier this year Milwaukee was selected to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

The spring primary is Feb. 18 and the general election is April 7.