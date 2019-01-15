– Attorney General nominee William Barr said in written testimony released Monday that he would let special counsel Robert Mueller finish his investigation of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign without political interference and that it was “very important” Congress and the public be informed of the results.

The four-page testimony, released a day ahead of Barr’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, offered a preview of how he will address what his advisers expect to be the most challenging lines of inquiry. Trump’s nominee to be the top U.S. law enforcement official has occasionally been critical of the special counsel’s investigation and wrote in a memo to Justice Department leaders last year that Mueller’s apparent theory of possible obstruction of justice by the president was “fatally misconceived.”

Because Republicans control the Senate, Barr is likely to be confirmed even if Democrats are unpersuaded by his assurances on Mueller. Still, the hearing will allow for a public airing of two years of simmering tensions among the White House, the Justice Department and Congress over the future of the special counsel’s work and the broader independence of federal law enforcement.

In his written testimony, Barr vowed to maintain the Justice Department’s independence and said that Trump — who has been publicly critical of the FBI and Justice Department — “sought no assurances, promises, or commitments from me of any kind, either express or implied, and I have not given him any, other than that I would run the Department with professionalism and integrity.”

Of the investigation into whether Trump’s campaign coordinated with Russia to influence the 2016 election, Barr said it was “vitally important that the Special Counsel be allowed to complete his investigation.” He said he had confidence that Mueller, who he considers a friend, will handle the matter properly.

“If confirmed, I will not permit partisan politics, personal interests, or any other improper consideration to interfere with this or any other investigation,” Barr said. “I will follow the Special Counsel regulations scrupulously and in good faith, and on my watch, Bob will be allowed to complete his work.”

On Monday, Trump denied he ever worked for Russia against U.S. interests, addressing an extraordinary question that has haunted his presidency and shows no sign of going away. Speaking from the South Lawn, Trump issued a flat denial: “I never worked for Russia.” He blasted former FBI and Justice Department officials and repeated his claim that the investigation into his ties to Moscow is a hoax. Trump raised eyebrows over the weekend when he didn’t directly answer the Russia question in an interview with Fox News.

Barr’s transparency goal

Barr said it would be his goal to “provide as much transparency as I can consistent with the law” about the results of the investigation, though he offered no specific commitments.

Though Barr, a former attorney general, deputy attorney general and head of the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel, unquestionably has the experience to again lead the department, Democratic lawmakers have said they are troubled by what he has said previously about the special counsel and related Justice Department matters.

In 2017, Barr said that he would have liked to have seen “more balance” on Mueller’s team — which includes many lawyers who have given political contributions to Democrats — and he wrote that Trump’s decision to fire James Comey as FBI director was “quite understandable.”

Barr, now a lawyer in private practice, wrote a lengthy memo to the Justice Department in June 2018 questioning Mueller’s ability to investigate whether the president had sought to obstruct justice — an examination that includes Comey’s firing. He proclaimed that Mueller “should not be permitted to demand that the President submit to interrogation about alleged obstruction.”

Both Republicans and Democrats expect the memo will play a major role in Barr’s hearing, as Democrats press the nominee on why he sent it and who he talked with about it, and whether it means he should now recuse himself from the Mueller probe.

Barr said in his written testimony that his memo was “narrow in scope, explaining my thinking on a specific obstruction-of-justice theory under a single statute that I thought, based on media reports, the Special Counsel might be considering.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.