GREEN BAY, Wis. — Jordan Barnes scored eight of his 29 points in the final 1:14, leading Indiana State past Green Bay 78-74 on Friday.
Barnes made two free throws for a 72-68 lead, and after PJ Pipes sank a 3-pointer to pull Green Bay within a point, Barnes answered with a basket in the lane.
Sophomore Tyreke Key added a career-high 22 points for Indiana State (1-1). Greg Lansing, who is the sixth head coach in program history with at least 100 victories, is tied with Royce Waltman for second with 134.
Indiana State led 40-33 after a back-and-forth first half with both teams having a 10-point lead. Key had a game-high 15 points in the first half.
Barnes, who hit a school-record 117 3-pointers last season, made his second 3-pointer of the game in the second half to move past Eddie Bird for fourth in school history.
Sandy Cohen III scored 16 points for Green Bay (1-1). He gave Green Bay its first lead of the second half at 69-68.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.