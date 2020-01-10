JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Destin Barnes had a career-high 25 points on 10-of-14 shooting as Jacksonville topped NJIT 68-52 on Thursday night.
David Bell made 7 of 11 from the field and finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds for Jacksonville (8-9, 1-1 Atlantic Sun Conference).
Shyquan Gibbs had 15 points for the Highlanders (3-12, 0-2). Souleymane Diakite added nine rebounds.
Zach Cooks, who led the Highlanders in scoring coming into the matchup with 21 points per game, had a season-low seven points on 3-of-17 shooting, snapping his streak of 17 consecutive games scoring in double figures.
Jacksonville faces Liberty on the road on Saturday. NJIT plays North Florida on the road on Saturday.
