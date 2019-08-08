MADISON, Wis. — Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes says he hasn't completed his degree at Alabama A&M University.
Barnes tells Isthmus newspaper of Madison that he completed coursework to resolve an incomplete class but never turned it in. He calls it "a small technical thing."
Barnes' biography on Gov. Tony Evers' website doesn't claim that he graduated. Instead, it describes him as an alumnus, which may be someone who only attended a school.
Isthmus said Barnes volunteered the information, and told the newspaper he is working with A&M to finish requirements to graduate.
Barnes' spokesman, Earl Arms, and an Alabama A&M spokesman didn't immediately respond to calls or emails seeking comment.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Wife of US student held in Iran says husband 'not a spy'
The wife of a Princeton University graduate student imprisoned in Iran is appealing for international cooperation to get him released.
National
Trump calls on Fed to make 'substantial' rate cuts
President Donald Trump is not letting up on his attacks on the Federal Reserve, calling for "substantial" Fed rate cuts to allow the dollar to fall in value against foreign currencies.
National
Barnes says he hasn't completed college degree
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes says he hasn't completed his degree at Alabama A&M University.
National
City: Fatal police shooting of Oklahoma teen was justified
Attorneys for an Oklahoma City suburb claim that police were justified when they fatally shot a black teenager who was naked and unarmed.
National
Contested Evers Cabinet pick Thompson clears first hurdle
A Wisconsin Senate committee gave one of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' most controversial Cabinet picks unanimous bipartisan approval Thursday, but a larger confirmation battle is likely in the fall.