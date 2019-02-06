FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A large, barnacle-covered wooden cross has washed ashore along a South Florida beach, captivating tourists who dragged it from the water's edge.
John Skorupa tells the Sun Sentinel he was walking along Fort Lauderdale beach on Saturday when he came upon the 20-foot (6-meter) cross swaying in the water.
A group of people carried it up and onto the beach, where it now rests in the sand, becoming a popular photo spot.
Skroupa says theories about its origins abound at the local tiki bar. The one that makes the most sense to him is that it floated from Puerto Rico after a series of hurricanes.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
High court upholds texting suicide manslaughter conviction
Massachusetts' highest court has upheld the involuntary manslaughter conviction of a young woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself through dozens of text messages.
Variety
Patient at Pennsylvania hospital is being tested for Ebola
A patient is being tested for Ebola at a hospital in Philadelphia, although officials don't believe the patient has the potentially deadly illness.
Nation
Underground blast rattles Atlanta; no injuries reported
Authorities are investigating an underground electrical explosion in midtown Atlanta.
National
Analysis: Wary of probes, Trump aims at 2020 with Dem offer
President Donald Trump's State of the Union address had a proposition for Democrats: Set aside investigations and make deals instead.
Business
Atlantic Coast Pipeline delayed until 2021, cost up by $3B
The completion of a natural gas pipeline running through West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina has been delayed and its costs are increasing by up to $3 billion.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.