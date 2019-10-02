LUDLOW, Ky. — Fire and police units are at the scene of a barge accident that set several boats adrift or sinking in the Ohio River.
The barge hit the Ludlow Bromley Yacht Club Wednesday morning hard enough to partially submerge the marina's bar and grill.
Kenton County Director of Homeland Security and Management Steve Hensley told news outlets that six boats were knocked loose.
Hensley said there was one person on the barge and one person on one of the boats, but neither was injured.
Dispatchers said multiple police and fire departments responded to the scene.
