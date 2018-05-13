Arthur Rubinoff's museum might not rank with New York City's classic tourist attractions — it's no Statue of Liberty or Empire State Building — but that hasn't dampened his excitement for its impending opening.

"Coming Soon," reads a sign on the door of a Manhattan storefront, "NYC Barber Museum Shop."

"I'm doing it to give respect to all the barbers in the world, and to show that barbering is an art," said Rubinoff, 43.

The museum, which he hopes to have open by mid-June, will include displays of antique and vintage barber equipment like chairs, striped poles, towel steamers and straight razors.

In addition to the displays, the space will have antique chairs and mirrors that will serve as functioning haircutting stations. Rubinoff said he plans to use one chair himself, for "my special clients," and to keep the others free for different guest barbers he will bring in every week or two.

"I want to rotate them through, like a comedy club, to bring in fresh talent from California, Arizona — I have barbers from Moscow," he said. "These days, people want to try new hands, new energy."

Arthur Rubinoff in front of the future location of his NYC Barber Museum Shop in New York City.

Those interested in getting their hair done will not have to pay to enter the museum, he said, although he has yet to decide what the admission fee will be.

"I may ask for a contribution, but this is not a moneymaking venture," he said, adding that he'll be content to simply make the monthly rent of $7,250.

"Even if it breaks even, I'm good with that," said Rubinoff.

The project is part promotion and part a memorial to his father, who had a penchant for barbering history, he said.

"I don't even have a high school degree, but I'm a fourth-generation barber who spent his whole life in barbershops," said Rubinoff, who dropped out of high school to work in his father's shop.

He runs a shop one block from the museum — which he's going to keep open — and lives nearby. His apartment has become a staging area for the museum pieces, including a 1901 Koken barber chair and antique poles of various sizes and styles. His collection also features old, heavy blow dryers and shaving cream dispensers.

Rubinoff grew up in Fergana, a city in eastern Uzbekistan, and spent his childhood in his father's barbershop — "the first wash-and-cut shop in Uzbekistan." He was 14 when his family moved to the United States and his father opened a shop in New York's Astoria neighborhood.

Rubinoff said his father enjoyed acquiring antique barber equipment.

"When I was young, I'd ask him, 'Why are you buying this garbage?' " he recalled. "He said, 'One day, I want to open a museum' — almost as a joke."

Rubinoff said that after his father died in 2003, he resolved to open a museum and began buying any antique items he came across.

Rubinoff left the profession for a while in the early 1990s and opened a shop where he designed and sold custom jewelry. But after being robbed twice, he decided it was safer to cut hair.

In the museum space, he pointed out where he will put a souvenir counter selling barbershop-themed accessories like cuff links and tie clips of his own design.

Speaking of his own design, Rubinoff pulled out a pair of diamond-encrusted gold scissors he had crafted. Gold scissors and combs will be used for the highest-paying clients who opt for the $118 "21st Century Cut," he said.

"We're going to offer them Champagne and black caviar on a cracker," he said. "It's all part of the business plan."