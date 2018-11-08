PEORIA, Ill. — Koch Bar scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Bradley beat Division II University of Wisconsin-Parkside 74-58 on Wednesday night.
Elijah Childs added 17 points, eight rebounds and four steals, Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye had 12 points, eight rebounds and four steals and Darrell Brown chipped in 10 points with four rebounds.
Bradley outrebounded Wisconsin Parkside 43-25 and had 13 team steals.
Bradley jumped to a 12-0 lead early in the first half and led all the way. Wisconsin-Parkside closed to 28-26 on a Cameron Myre 3-pointer with 5:40 left in the half but did not get closer and the Braves stretched it to a 40-28 advantage at the break.
Brown sank three consecutive jumpers to open the second half, extending the Braves lead to 46-28 then hit two more back-to-back to make it 52-34 with 14:08 to go.
Chavares Flanigan led the Rangers with 11 points.
