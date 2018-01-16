– The nation’s banks are finding a lot to love about the Trump administration’s tax cuts.

The $1.5 trillion tax overhaul signed into law late last year provided deep and lasting tax cuts to all types of businesses, but financial institutions are among the biggest winners so far, reaping benefits from a lower corporate rate and more preferable tax treatment for so-called pass-through companies, which includes many small banks.

While some of the biggest banks are reporting fourth-quarter earnings hits stemming from the new tax law, they see rich benefits over the long term, including effective tax rates that are even lower than the new 21 percent corporate rate.

Citigroup said Tuesday that it would take a one-time $22 billion hit from the tax law, largely related to the bank’s tax-deferred assets, which now must be recalibrated to reflect the lower corporate rate. In a news release, Citigroup Chief Executive Michael Corbat said the law nevertheless “not only leads to higher net income and increased returns, but also serves to strengthen our capital generation capabilities going forward.”

JPMorgan, the nation’s largest bank, and Wells Fargo both said Friday that they expect the new law to reduce their effective tax rates next year to 19 percent, a cut of nearly one-third from what they paid in 2016. The reduction will give the banks a combined boost of more than $7 billion in 2018 alone. PNC Financial said Friday that it expected its effective tax rate to fall even further next year, to 17 percent.

“The good news is that tax reform has produced both current and future benefits for our shareholders,” PNC’s President and Chief Executive Bill Demchak told analysts Friday. He said the bank’s preference would be to divert the tax savings “toward dividend,” which is to say, to return a higher dividend to shareholders.

More than 70 financial institutions have announced they will raise wages or offer bonuses to employees in the wake of the tax law’s passage, including big firms such as Bank of America and community banks such as Bank of the Ozarks.

Wells Fargo, which has been under a cloud of regulatory and legal challenges, said last month that it would raise its minimum pay to $15 an hour. A spokesman initially said the move was not related to the tax bill, but reversed course a day later and said that, in fact, the tax cuts did prompt the move.

All told, those institutions account for about half of the companies that have promised raises or bonuses since President Donald Trump signed the bill into law, according to Americans for Tax Reform, a low-tax advocacy group.

The payouts to workers reflect a small slice of the windfall that banks are in line to receive. The law includes a 20 percent deduction for income from pass-through companies. One-third of all community banks are organized as pass-throughs, according to the Independent Community Bankers of America.