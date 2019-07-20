CASPER, Wyo. — A U.S. judge has approved funding to allow a bankrupt coal company to maintain basic operations for a few days.
U.S. District Judge Frank Volk in West Virginia approved $2.9 million in debtor-in-possession financing Friday from two lenders to Milton, West Virginia-based Blackjewel LLC.
The money in part will allow Blackjewel to pay about 140 employees who remain at work in West Virginia, Wyoming and elsewhere.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports the move will give the company a bit more time to find additional financing.
Without a longer-term solution, the company may be forced to sell properties, including its closed Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines in Wyoming.
