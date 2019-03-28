NEW YORK — A bank official is testifying about attempts by a woman who posed as a wealthy heiress to secure a multimillion dollar loan as part of a monthslong swindle.

Prosecutors say 28-year-old Anna Sorokin used the ruse to bilk money from friends and banks.

Ryan Salem of City National Bank testified Thursday about Sorokin's attempt to get a $22 million loan to open a private arts club.

Salem said the financial statements Sorokin provided in support of the loan "didn't add up."

Prosecutors say the faux heiress left a significant paper-trail in her bid to defraud banks.

In one document, she said she had a net worth of nearly $60 million.

Sorokin's lawyer says she never intended to commit a crime and planned to pay back any money she borrowed.