LONDON — Bank of England Governor Mark Carney says he'd be inclined to back a stimulus package to shore up the British economy if the country crashes out of the European Union at the end of October with no deal.
In testimony to lawmakers, Carney said Wednesday that the response from the bank's rate-setting panel over a 'no-deal' Brexit "would not be automatic" and will depend on the impacts on demand, supply and on the exchange rate. A fall in the pound could lead to a rise in inflation that could prompt some rate-setters to increase interest rates.
Carney said "some of us, myself included" think it's "more likely" that some stimulus will be provided but that there were "no guarantees" on that.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Japan's Abe wants G-20 to unite on trade, Middle East
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged Wednesday to seek a consensus on trade and other contentious issues when he chairs this week's summit of the Group of 20 countries in Osaka.
World
China renews demand on Canada for Huawei executive's release
China has renewed a demand that Canada release a top executive of the tech giant Huawei a day after announcing a suspension of all imports of Canadian meat products in an apparent bid to increase the pressure on Ottawa.
World
Bank of England's Carney hints at stimulus in no-deal Brexit
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney says he'd be inclined to back a stimulus package to shore up the British economy if the country crashes out of the European Union at the end of October with no deal.
World
The Latest: Khamenei says Iran won't budge over US sanctions
The Latest on developments in the Mideast and Persian Gulf amid tensions between the U.S. and Iran (all times local):
World
European airports launch plan for net zero carbon emissions
The head of an organization representing airports in 45 European countries says it aims to get airports to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.