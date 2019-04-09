CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bank of America is raising its starting pay to $20 an hour over a two-year period, starting with a hike next month.
The company said it is raising its minimum hourly wage to $17 on May 1 and will continue to increase pay until it hits $20 an hour in 2021. Bank of America raised its hourly minimum wage to $15 in 2017. It says wages have increased since then, though it didn't release details of those increases.
In a Tuesday interview on MSNBC, Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan said, "''If you get a job at Bank of America, you'll make $41,000 per year."
Bank of America Corp., based in Charlotte, North Carolina, has more than 205,000 workers.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
TV & Media
Why HGTV and Food Network are must-see TV in Twin Cities waiting rooms
No news is good news for clinics, fitness centers and other businesses as they avoid partisan politics on their televisions.
Business
Millennial Money: Capture savings on professional photos
an engagement , wedding, graduation, pregnancy, you name it.
Variety
Bank of America raising hourly minimum wage to $20
Bank of America is raising its starting pay to $20 an hour over a two-year period, starting with a hike next month.
National
Facebook, Google face House hearing on white nationalism
Executives from Google and Facebook are facing Congress Tuesday to answer questions about their role in the spread of hate crimes and the rise of…
National
Taylor Swift donates $113K to Tennessee LGBTQ advocacy group
Music superstar Taylor Swift says the efforts of a Tennessee LGBTQ advocacy group to fight a handful of contentious bills moving inside the state's Republican-controlled General Assembly inspired her to make a sizeable donation.