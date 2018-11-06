NEW YORK — A Bangladeshi immigrant who set off a pipe bomb in New York City's busiest subway station at rush hour has been convicted of terrorism charges.

The verdict against Akayed Ullah was returned on Tuesday in Manhattan federal court.

The defense said Ullah intended to kill only himself last Dec. 11. Nobody died and most of the injuries were not serious.

Prosecutors said he wanted to maim or kill commuters as part of a "lone wolf" terrorist attack on behalf of the Islamic State group.

They disputed the defense claim, saying Ullah would not have worn a bomb had he wanted to kill only himself.

They also cited social media postings by Ullah as well as comments he made after his arrest to investigators.