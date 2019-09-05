– About 1 million Rohingya Muslims in camps in Bangladesh could soon lose a vital connection to the outside world if the government moves forward with a threat to suspend cell service to the world's largest refugee settlement.

Citing "state security" and "public safety," the Bangladeshi telecommunications minister ordered a halt this week to mobile phone service in camps crowded with Rohingya Muslims who fled ethnic cleansing in their native Myanmar. The blackout is scheduled to take effect by Sunday.

"Our suffering will be unlimited if mobile phone communication goes off," said Ramjan Ali, a Rohingya refugee in Bangladesh.

The directive from the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission notes that only Bangladeshis with national identity cards are allowed to possess local SIM cards and bans the sale of cellphone services in the camps. Telecom companies that violate the order will be fined, it said.

The Rohingya, most of whom flooded over the border to Bangladesh in 2017 following a campaign of murder and rape led by the Myanmar military, are largely stateless.

While extending a welcome to a huge, traumatized population of Rohingya, the Bangladeshi government has declined to categorize most as refugees and grant them the rights that come with such a designation.

Bangladeshi authorities have pushed for the Rohingya to be repatriated as soon as possible, even though the leadership in Buddhist-majority Myanmar has not admitted to the orchestrated campaign of terror that catalyzed their flight, much less forsworn any further violence.

As in any community of this size, occasional violence has stalked the camps, including a series of murders and other violence attributed to illegal drug trade. Criminal activity was one reason Bangladeshi officials gave in justifying the mobile phone ban.

Already, mobile internet services have been disrupted at night and early in the morning in the camps, members of the Rohingya community said. A nighttime curfew keeps aid workers and others out of the sprawling settlements, which have been inundated with mud and raw sewage during the monsoon season.

"How will we communicate with our relatives without mobile phone communication?" said Mohammed Yusuf, who lives in a camp. "If any of our relatives falls sick or dies, we won't even know what has happened."