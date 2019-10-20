DHAKA, Bangladesh — Police say at least four people were killed after security officials in southern Bangladesh opened fire to disperse hundreds of Muslims during a protest over an alleged social media post undermining Islam's Prophet Muhammad.

Local police chief Sarkar Mohammad Kaisar says the violence took place Sunday in Borhanuddin in the southern district of Bhola when angry protesters demanded the punishment of a Hindu man for the alleged Facebook comment. The man denied making the comment, saying his Facebook account had been hacked.

Kaisar says four people were killed and dozens were wounded.

Communal tensions often pop up in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, with minority groups saying they face discrimination.