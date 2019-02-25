DHAKA, Bangladesh — A man who tried to hijack a passenger plane in Bangladesh was a 24-year-old who lived near the capital, who may not have been armed, officials said Monday, in a reversal from a previous statement alleging he was carrying a pistol.

The plane operated by Biman Bangladesh Airlines made an emergency landing Sunday in Chittagong after the suspect allegedly attempted to hijack the plane shortly after takeoff from Dhaka.

The suspect asked to speak to the prime minister before dying from gunshots fired by military commandos.

Narayanganj district police chief Mohammed Moniruzzaman told The Associated Press on Monday that the man was Mahmud Polash Ahmed. Police confirmed Ahmed's identity with his parents and that he lived in the district outside the capital, Dhaka.