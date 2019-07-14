DHAKA, Bangladesh — Bangladesh's former military dictator H.M. Ershad, who seized power in a 1982 coup, has died. He was 91.
His younger brother G.M. Quader says Ershad had long been suffering from multiple complications including infections in his lungs and kidneys. He was admitted to the Dhaka military hospital on June 26 and was kept in the intensive care unit. His condition later deteriorated and was on life support.
Ershad ruled the country from 1982 to 1990.
He was the leader of the opposition in current Parliament. He assumed power as the military chief in 1982 and declared himself president the following year. He later floated his own Jatiya Party and won a controversial election in 1986.
