HONOLULU — A 64-year-old bandit who said during his sentencing that he views robbing banks as "going to work" must spend more than 15 years in federal prison.

Wallace Silva went on a crime spree that included robbing 10 Hawaii banks of about $30,000 in 2016, U.S. prosecutors said Monday.

In a deal with prosecutors, he pleaded guilty to four robberies and must pay restitution for all 10 holdups.

Silva was sentenced in 1997 to about nine years for robbing a bank. Five days after completing that sentence, he began robbing more banks and was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison in 2007 for four holdups, prosecutors say.

Four months after completing that sentence, he committed the robberies for which he was sentenced this month.

He said during his hearing that robbing banks was like "going to work."

During some of the 2016 robberies, he gave the teller a note saying he had a weapon and demanded cash. "I don't want to take it out," he told one teller about a weapon, according to his plea agreement.

The court document doesn't indicate if he actually had a weapon.

Tellers told authorities the bandit wore an aloha shirt during some of the robberies and walked with a waddle.

This story has been corrected to say Silva stole about $30,000 during 10 robberies, not four.