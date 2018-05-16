BALTIMORE — The resignation of Baltimore's top cop days after U.S. prosecutors announced he hadn't filed taxes for three years has blown open a window into City Hall's deeply flawed vetting process.

Mayor Catherine Pugh says she "owns" the decision to appoint Darryl De Sousa as Baltimore's police commissioner. He resigned Tuesday in embarrassment, less than four months into the high-profile job.

Pugh vows her administration is now focused on designing a rigorous review for hires. In her words at a Wednesday briefing: "We want to make sure that the next candidate for this particular position is well scrutinized."

De Sousa's implosion is just the latest mess due to the deficient selection process led by Pugh's senior staff. Two other City Hall officials recently resigned following questions about their backgrounds.