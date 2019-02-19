BALTIMORE — Baltimore has filed a lawsuit against the agrochemical giant Monsanto and two other companies, accusing them of polluting city waterways and stormwater.

The legal effort focuses on pollution from PCBs, the industrial chemicals that have long accumulated in animals, plants and people around the globe. Baltimore alleges Monsanto knew its PCB chemicals were toxic and did not degrade in nature.

Baltimore Solicitor Andre Davis says Maryland's biggest city intends to "hold corporations accountable for cleaning up their toxic messes."

In a Tuesday statement, Baltimore said its lawsuit is the first of its kind on the East Coast and the 15th nationally. Places such as San Diego and Seattle have filed similar suits.

Monsanto didn't immediately reply to an email and phone message seeking comment. It has called similar lawsuits baseless.