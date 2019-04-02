BALTIMORE — Baltimore's mayor repeatedly sponsored legislation as a Maryland state senator that would've benefited a hospital system that bought her self-published "Healthy Holly" children's books in a seemingly symbiotic deal.

The Baltimore Sun reports Catherine Pugh sponsored and co-sponsored bills between 2011 and 2016 that would've benefited the University of Maryland Medical System, which was paying her hundreds of thousands of dollars through a no-bid book deal. Eight bills sought to lessen the financial impact of malpractice lawsuits.

Health care provider Kaiser Permanente also spent $100,000 on Pugh's books after she became mayor, when the company was seeking a contract with the city.

Pugh's office says she's now on an indefinite leave of absence due to deteriorating health. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan has asked the state prosecutor to investigate.