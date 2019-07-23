BALTIMORE — Police say one of Baltimore's newest deputy police commissioners and his wife were robbed at gunpoint.
The Baltimore Sun reports that Deputy Commissioner Daniel Murphy and his wife were approached by four men in an SUV at about 9 p.m. Friday near Patterson Park.
Police say the men announced it was a robbery, showed a gun and fled with a wallet, a purse, cash and multiple cellphones.
Police say no one was injured.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Trump sues House panel, NY to protect state tax returns
President Donald Trump is suing the House Ways and Means Committee and New York state officials to prevent his state tax returns from being turned over to the congressional committee.
National
Senators unveil compromise to reduce drug costs for seniors
Two senior senators — a Republican and a Democrat — unveiled compromise legislation Tuesday to reduce prescription drug costs for millions of Medicare recipients, while saving money for federal and state health care programs serving seniors and low-income people.
Politics
Republican legislator continues battle with Omar
Rep. Steve Drazkowski of Mazeppa launched a website focused on Rep. Ilhan Omar and also submitted a formal request for an investigation to the U.S. House Ethics Committee.
National
Questions raised over arrest of Mexican national in Missouri
Federal immigration officers trying to arrest a Mexican man who is in the U.S. illegally smashed a car window and dragged him from the vehicle in front of his girlfriend and two young children, prompting condemnation from the woman's Missouri congressman.
National
School lawyer: Despite birth certificate, Grimm still female
Gavin Grimm, the transgender man who sued after being barred from using boys bathrooms in high school, remains female today, no matter what his birth certificate or a Virginia judge might have said, a lawyer for the school board argued in federal court Tuesday.