BALTIMORE — Catholic leaders in Baltimore say they've delivered over 50,000 files to Maryland's top law enforcement official amid an investigation into child sex abuse.

At a Tuesday event for reporters, Archbishop William Lori said Baltimore's archdiocese is cooperating fully with Attorney General Brian Frosh's ongoing probe. Lori said any credible allegations have long been sent to the attorney general's office "so there was already a lot on file from us."

Last week, Frosh announced a hotline for victims to report child sex abuse associated with a place of worship or school.

Lori also said Baltimore's archdiocese has launched a "third-party system" for reporting allegations against bishops, the latest step to address the abuse crisis that's rocking the church.

U.S. bishops last year delayed voting on that measure at the Vatican's request.