HELENA, Mont. — Montana's commissioner of political practices says state law allows voters to take "ballot selfies" in polling places on Election Day.
Commissioner's attorney Jaime MacNaughton said Wednesday the advisory opinion was requested by Lewis and Clark County Elections Supervisor Audrey McCue because some counties were allowing the practice and others were not.
In 2011, the commissioner's office ruled voters could share their marked absentee ballots on social media.
MacNaughton wrote in Friday's opinion that if an absentee voter can post a ballot selfie without breaking the law, voters on Election Day must be allowed the same right of expression.
