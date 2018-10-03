Introducing Ballet Co.Laboratory

With "On Our Terms," the brand-new Ballet Co. Laboratory makes its debut. The startup dance company is headed by Zoé Emilie Henrot, the recently terminated artistic director of St. Paul Ballet. And the troupe is composed entirely of former St. Paul Ballet dancers. This informal gathering and fundraiser offers a sneak peek of what's to come from the fledging troupe. At 28, Henrot has already proved herself a choreographer to watch, offering a contemporary and often feminist take on classic ballet. (1-3 p.m. Sat., Gethsemane Episcopal Church, 905 4th Av. S., Mpls., $20 suggested donation, balletcolaboratory.org)

SHEILA REGAN