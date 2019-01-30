LONDON — After the smashing success of its Alexander McQueen show, London's V&A Museum is looking to draw big crowds with another major fashion exhibition — this time focusing on Christian Dior.
Billed as the largest and most comprehensive museum display ever staged in Britain on the revered French fashion house, the V&A exhibit opening Saturday traces the influence of Dior over seven decades and showcases dozens of spectacular couture gowns.
First to greet visitors is a 1947 suit highlighting the designer's "New Look" — an exaggerated hourglass silhouette that immediately made its mark in fashion.
The exhibition is based on a 2017 Dior show in Paris, but it's expanded with a section on Dior in Britain. Among the highlights: a voluminous gown worn by Princess Margaret for her 21st birthday celebrations in 1951.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.