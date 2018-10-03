MADISON, Wis. — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Leah Vukmir is telling Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin that "your lies are spiraling," as Baldwin and Democrats unleash more attacks on Vukmir's record.

Baldwin on Wednesday released a new campaign ad hitting Vukmir for not releasing public records that were related to her work as a state senator for the conservative group the American Legislative Exchange Council.

Vukmir lost in court and her defense cost taxpayers $15,000 in legal bills.

Meanwhile on Twitter, Vukmir told Baldwin that her support for "Medicare for all" will decimate the program, force people to lose private insurance and cause provider shortages.

Baldwin says she's not the one trying to repeal the national health care law, which guarantees insurance for people with pre-existing conditions.

The election is Nov. 6.