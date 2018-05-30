MADISON, Wis. — Leah Vukmir and Sen. Tammy Baldwin's submission of nomination papers to run for the U.S. Senate will be record-breaking.

Both the Republican Vukmir and Democrat Baldwin planned to submit their nomination signatures on Wednesday. It's a procedural step required for them to appear on the ballot.

But their filings would bring to 42 the number of women nationwide in the two major parties qualified to run for 19 seats in the Senate. That is the most ever.

Vukmir faces a primary challenge from Kevin Nicholson, a political newcomer who submitted his nomination papers last week.

Vukmir plans to turn hers in personally, while Baldwin's campaign says her paperwork will be submitted by a group of people. That includes a mom whose daughter has a pre-existing condition and a March for Our Lives Wisconsin student organizer.