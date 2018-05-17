MADISON, Wis. — Democratic Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin says she will vote against confirming President Donald Trump's pick to lead the CIA.

Baldwin says the fact that Gina Haspel wouldn't say torture is immoral disqualifies her for the position.

Baldwin had not stated her position on Haspel until Thursday, after her confirmation became all-but certain following 10-5 committee approval. Baldwin is up for re-election and one of her Republican challengers had labeled her as part of "Team Terrorists" for not immediately backing Haspel.

State Sen. Leah Vukmir has refused to apologize for the claim. She faces a primary challenge from Republican Kevin Nicholson.

Democrats are split on whether to back Haspel because of the CIA's clouded history of torture.