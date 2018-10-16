MADISON, Wis. — Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin has outraised her Republican opponent state Sen. Leah Vukmir more than 2-to-1 for the most recent reporting period.
While outpacing Vukmir in fundraising, Baldwin has also had a consistent lead in polls leading up to the Nov. 6 election.
Filings with the Federal Election Commission show Baldwin raised $4.9 million in the latest period that ended Sept. 30 compared with $2.4 million for Vukmir.
Baldwin reported having $5 million cash on hand for the final weeks of the race, compared with just $1.4 million for Vukmir.
Vukmir released a new television ad Tuesday, featuring a woman with a rare lung disease who says Baldwin's position on health care "is so radical it literally takes my breath away."
Baldwin supports a Medicaire-for-all plan while Vukmir wants to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.