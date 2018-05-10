MADISON, Wis. — Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin's silence on whether she supports CIA director nominee Gina Haspel has led one of her Republican opponents to charge she is on "Team Terrorists."

Republican Wisconsin state Sen. Leah Vukmir issued a press release Wednesday with an image of Baldwin alongside the man accused of planning the 9-11 terrorist attacks Khalid Sheikh Muhammed. The image is labeled "Team Terrorists."

Baldwin has not taken a position on whether she supports President Donald Trump's nomination of Haspel. Her office said Thursday that's because Baldwin has not yet met with Haspel. They are working to schedule a meeting after a previous one was canceled.

Baldwin's campaign is trying to raise money off of Vukmir's attack, saying in an email that it's a "whole new low."

Vukmir faces Republican Kevin Nicholson in the Aug. 14 primary.