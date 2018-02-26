MADISON, Wis. — Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin is launching her first television ads of the race, focusing on her support for a buy-America proposal and lowering prescription drug costs.

Her campaign said Monday that the 30-second ads are slated to begin running in the Milwaukee and Green Bay markets on Tuesday.

Neither of her Republican opponents, Delafield businessman Kevin Nicholson nor state Sen. Leah Vukmir, have run ads yet. But conservative groups opposing Baldwin have spent $3.1 million attacking her. And Nicholson backers have spent $2.6 million on ads for him.

In one of her new ads, Baldwin highlights her work with Republican Sen. John McCain to lower prescription drug costs. The other spot features a former Wisconsin foundry worker speaking in support of Baldwin's push to require use of American steel in certain infrastructure projects.