TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State has leaned on its three starting seniors in the early part of the season. The Seminoles also showed they have a talented freshman coming off the bench.

Forward River Baldwin scored a season-best 19 points and senior forward Kiah Gillespie added 13 points and eight rebounds and No. 8 Florida State cruised to a 70-41 victory over North Florida on Wednesday.

Baldwin shot 8 of 10 from the floor, adding eight rebounds and three steals in 20 minutes.

"That was awesome," Florida State coach Sue Semrau said. "And she's so smart. She has great hands, great feet. She's getting it. That's exciting as a coach to know that she's getting it."

Florida State (11-0) has won 10 games by double figures and is on the verge of matching their best start in program history. The school record for the best start is 12-0 in 2004-05.

Jazz Bond had 14 points and Adrienne Jackson added 11 points for North Florida (5-6).

Florida State cruised to a 33-14 halftime lead, the fewest first-half points the Seminoles have allowed this season. The Seminoles held North Florida to 15-of-53 shooting from the floor.

TAKEAWAYS

North Florida: Jackson and Bond provided most of the majority of the scoring punch. The rest of the Ospreys scored just 16 points.

Florida State: The Seminoles had 20 offensive rebounds, which generated 32 second-chance points.

UP NEXT

North Florida: Hosts Holy Cross on Dec. 28.

Florida State: Faces No. 14 Michigan on Sunday at Uncasville, Connecticut