LANDOVER, Md. — Some commuters in the nation's capital faced delays after an injured bald eagle was found on railroad tracks.
The bird was spotted during the start of Wednesday evening's rush on Washington D.C. Metro tracks in Landover, Maryland. It was close to the electrified third rail.
Metro single-tracked some trains and rerouted others while a rescue crew, including animal control personnel, recovered the eagle.
The bird was taken to a rehabilitation center. There is no word on the extent of its injury or condition.
Metro restored rail service nearly two hours later.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Cat that went missing 5 years ago finally found
A Massachusetts family says a pet cat that went missing five years ago has returned home after the feline was unexpectedly found.
National
The Latest: Trump issues veto threat over border resolution
The Latest on Congress and President Donald Trump's proposed border wall (all times local):
Nation
Police managed to stop motorist driving wrong way on highway
Police in Ohio successfully stopped a motorist who was driving the wrong way on a highway.
National
GOP senators appear ready to block Trump border declaration
The Republican-led Senate is set to deal President Donald Trump a rebuke on his declaration of a national emergency at the Mexican border, with the only remaining question how many GOP senators will join Democrats in defying him.
Nation
Bald eagle rescued from railroad tracks, trains delayed
Some commuters in the nation's capital faced delays after an injured bald eagle was found on railroad tracks.