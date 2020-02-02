GREENSBORO, N.C. — Andre Jackson and Kwe Parker scored 15 points apiece and North Carolina A&T defeated Norfolk State 74-68 on Saturday.
Ronald Jackson added 14 points, Devin Haygood scored 12 and Kameron Langley had 11 for the Aggies (11-12, 7-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Jackson also had nine rebounds, while Haygood snagged seven.
With the victory NC A&T moved a half-game in front of Norfolk State for first place in the conference.
Joe Bryant Jr. had 17 points and six rebounds to lead the Spartans (10-12, 6-1 Mid-Eastern Conference), whose six-game win streak was snapped. Tyrese Jenkins added 13 points, while Steven Whitley scored 12 with six rebounds.
