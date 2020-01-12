JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Patrick Good scored 12 points and East Tennessee State stretched its winning streak at home to 10 games with a 61-55 victory over VMI on Saturday.

Vonnie Patterson, Lucas N'Guessan and Tray Boyd III all scored 11 for the Buccaneers (15-3, 4-1 Southern Conference), who shot just 35% from the floor and 25% from 3-point range (5 of 20). ETSU made just 20 of 31 free throws (64.5%).

Bo Hodges, who led the Buccaneers in scoring heading into the contest with 14 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 6) and scored three points.

Travis Evee had 13 points for the Keydets (5-13, 0-5), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Reserve Greg Parham added 12 points, while Garrett Gilkeson had 10 rebounds.

VMI made just 19 of 48 shots overall (40%) and 7 of 21 from distance. The Keydets sank 10 of 11 at the foul line.